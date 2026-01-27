Modi, Himanta Praise Conrad Sangma’s Leadership on His Birthday

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, praising his leadership and contributions to the state’s development.
In a message posted on X, Prime Minister Modi lauded Sangma’s efforts in addressing the aspirations of the people of Meghalaya.
“Birthday wishes to Meghalaya Chief Minister Shri Conrad Sangma Ji. His efforts to fulfil the aspirations of Meghalaya’s people are noteworthy. I pray for his long life and good health,” the Prime Minister wrote.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also conveyed his greetings, highlighting the progress made by Meghalaya under Sangma’s leadership.
“Birthday greetings to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya Shri Conrad Sangma. Under his leadership and guidance the state is scaling new heights of progress and prosperity,” Sarma said in his post.
Extending his prayers, Sarma added, “Prayers to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev for his good health and long life.”
The National People’s Party (NPP) leader was sworn in for a second term as Chief Minister in March 2023 after his party emerged as the largest in the Meghalaya Assembly elections.
The NPP secured 26 seats and went on to form the government with the backing of its alliance partners, taking the strength of the ruling coalition to 45 legislators, including two members from the BJP.
Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar were inducted as Deputy Chief Ministers.