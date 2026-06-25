Ulubari: Guwahati Man Claims Group Assaulted Him at Sports Club

Guwahati: A man in Guwahati has alleged that he was illegally confined and physically assaulted for nearly four hours by a group of 25 to 30 men at a sports club in the city. The victim has further claimed that the accused demanded money from him and later threatened to kill him.

As per allegations made by the victim, Numan Dewan, a resident of Fancy Bazar, the incident took place on 21st June at Break Point Sports Club, located near Nehru Stadium on B. Barooah College Road .

Dewan alleged that he was forcibly confined inside the sports club, where he was subjected to both physical and mental harassment by a group of men.

He identified the alleged masterminds behind the incident as Anil Basfor, Pawan Basfor, Manjit Basfor and Suhel Basfor.

Dewan further alleged that despite the incident taking place on the club premises, the owner of Break Point Sports Club, identified as Akash Agarwal, did not inform Paltan Bazar Police Station about the matter.

As per the victim, he was rescued only after his father approached the police .He claimed that the accused demanded money from him while he was being held captive and alleged that the assault was linked to a dispute that dates back nearly four years.

After the incident, Dewan lodged a complaint with Pan Bazar Police Station. However, he alleged that police informed him the case had been transferred to Paltan Bazar Police Station, as the incident fell under its jurisdiction.

The victim claimed that despite filing the complaint on 22nd June, no action has been taken against the accused so far.

Police are yet to issue an official statement regarding the matter