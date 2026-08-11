Morigaon Hosts Cycle Rally To Mark Independence Day And 150 Years Of Vande Mataram

Guwahati: The Morigaon district administration organised a cycle rally on Monday as part of celebrations marking the 80th Independence Day, Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 and 150 years of Vande Mataram.

The rally was flagged off from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and passed through several historic and cultural landmarks across Morigaon town before concluding at Gandhi Field.

Morigaon District Commissioner Srishti Singh, IAS, participated in the rally along with Additional Deputy Commissioners Rakesh Deka and Dr Nilakhi Baishya, assistant commissioners and officials from various government departments.

A large number of school students, government officials and members of the public joined the event, carrying the Tricolour and promoting messages of patriotism, unity and responsible citizenship.

The rally also featured a special HIV/AIDS awareness campaign aimed at highlighting the importance of prevention, awareness and community participation in efforts to build an HIV-free Morigaon.

The initiative sought to encourage citizens, particularly young people, to actively contribute to nation-building while promoting healthy and responsible lifestyles.