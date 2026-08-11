Assam: CRPF’s 175 Bn organises ‘Vande Mataram’ programme in Rani

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The 175 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rani, organised a special programme at Rani High School on Monday to promote patriotism and commemorate the historical significance of ‘Vande Mataram’.

Officers and personnel of the battalion, along with students and teachers of the school, participated in a mass singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ and raised patriotic slogans.

Commandant N.K.K. Prasad said the programme aimed to instil patriotism and unity among the younger generation. He urged students to uphold the message of ‘Vande Mataram’ and contribute towards strengthening the unity and integrity of the country. He said ‘Vande Mataram’ had played an important role during the freedom struggle and continued to evoke patriotic sentiments.

Second-in-Command Amit Sinha, Deputy Commandants Virat Kumar Singh and Amit Joshi, Senior Medical Officer Dr Ajay Kumar, school principal Deepak Kumar Sharma, and other CRPF personnel, teachers and students attended the programme.

Also read: Making ‘Vande Mataram’ legally mandatory an attack on religious freedom: AIMPLB