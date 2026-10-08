Mriganka Hazarika Testifies Before Fast-Track Court in Zubeen Garg Case

Guwahati: Today, Mriganka Hazarika, a close associate of Shyamkanu Mahanta, testified before the fast-track court in connection with the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore. While, speaking to reporters after recording his statement, Hazarika said he was present on the yacht when Zubeen Garg was being taken to hospital. He claimed that the singer’s pulse was dangerously low at the time.

Hazarika also said he went to the hospital where Zubeen was taken after collapsing during the yacht party.

Recalling the emergency, Hazarika said a female officer was administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to Zubeen, while his cousin and APS officer Sandipan Garg, who is currently in judicial custody, also assisted with the resuscitation efforts.

Hazarika also sought to distance himself from the North East Festival, where Zubeen had travelled to perform. He said he was neither an organiser nor the convener of the event and had attended it only as a guest.

“The entire event was organised by Shyamkanu. I was present there merely as a guest,” he said. On the ongoing legal proceedings, Hazarika said that anyone found guilty should be punished in accordance with the law.