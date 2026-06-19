Much Awaited Cocktail 2 Divides Audiences as Reactions Compare It to Cult Original

Guwahati: The long-awaited sequel to Cocktail, directed by Imtiaz Ali and Homi Adajania, has finally arrived, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. However, audience reactions suggest that the film has received a mixed response, with many viewers questioning whether it can match the charm and impact of the 2012 original.

As soon as the announcement of this movie was made, the expectations surrounding Cocktail 2 were divided, as many fans felt that the original film did not necessarily require a sequel. Today, after the first screenings, comparisons with the original starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty have intensified.

A common criticism among viewers is that the film feels unnecessarily stretched, with several scenes perceived as longer than required. While audiences have praised the performances of the lead cast, many believe the sequel lacks the emotional depth and nostalgic appeal that made the original a fan favourite.

One viewer wrote on social media, “First Luv Ranjan wrote a weak story for Cocktail 2, and then the director stretched it further. Each scene seems to go on for six to ten minutes without ending.”

Others noted that Kriti Sanon appears to be carrying much of the film's appeal, despite concerns about the screenplay.

Another netizen commented, “Cocktail 2 is decent so far. There’s nothing groundbreaking about it. The locations are beautiful, the cast looks great, and the music is good, but the story is built on a weak foundation and offers little that feels new.”

Kriti Sanon’s performance has emerged as one of the most praised aspects of the film. One of the audience wrote, “It’s entirely Kriti Sanon’s show. Her screen presence is a treat to watch, and she is the soul of Cocktail 2. Rashmika Mandanna feels miscast, while some scenes involving Shahid Kapoor’s character appear unconvincing. However, the overall vibe is refreshing, the music is enjoyable, and the locations are stunning. It should perform well in metropolitan cities.”

Many praised the performance of Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, however they criticised the performance of Rashmika Mandana .

The 2012 film left a lasting mark on Bollywood with its blend of entertainment, contemporary relationships and emotional storytelling, making it a difficult benchmark for any sequel to match.