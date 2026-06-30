Mumbai: 11-year-old dies as tree falls on school bus in Mumbai’s Chembur

Guwahati: Today, Mumbai witnessed a tragic accident when an 11-year-old student- Vihaan Srivastav lost his life after a tree fell on a school bus in Chembur. Five other students were hospitalised after the incident, which has prompted an investigation into the cause of the tree's collapse.

The school bus, belonging to Universal School, Tilak Nagar, was carrying 18 children when the tree fell around 2:50 pm. Immediate action by the bus conductor and local people ensured the rescue of several students, who were pulled to safety from the crushed vehicle. Emergency responders and BMC officials were on site, working to clear the heavy debris.

Vihan Shrivastav was identified by DCP Sameer Shaikh, Zone 6, as the student who died, declared brought dead upon arrival at the hospital. While 12 of the 18 students were evacuated from the bus, five required hospitalisation at Zen Hospital. Four of these five are in stable condition with minor injuries, but one student remains critically injured and is receiving ongoing treatment. Rescue teams utilised a crane to remove the fallen tree and facilitate the operation.