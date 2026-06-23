Tree Crushes Father and Son to Death Near Guwahati

Guwahati: On 22nd June, at the outskirts of Guwahati, a 40-year-old man and his 8 Year old son lost their lives after a roadside tree suddenly collapsed onto their moving scooter .

The accident occurred in the Chandubi Rajapara area, leaving the people of that area shocked and grief-stricken. The victims have been identified as Kartik Rabha aged 40 and his son, Bhrigumoni Rabha aged 8.

As per reports, the father and son were travelling on a scooter from Mataikhar Salser to visit a relative in Rajapara when the tragedy struck. As they passed through the Muduki–Hatigarh junction, a dead and weakened tree standing beside the road unexpectedly collapsed and fell onto their vehicle.

The impact proved fatal, and both victims died at the scene before medical assistance could arrive. Eyewitnesses immediately alerted the police and GMC after witnessing the incident.

Police team from Palashbari Police Station in Mirza reached the placed shortly after receiving information about the accident and launched recovery operations. The bodies were retrieved from beneath the fallen tree, while efforts were made to clear the obstruction and restore normal traffic movement in the area.

The recurring incidents of tree falls have raised serious safety concerns among Guwahatians. Earlier, on 12th June 2026, a massive decayed tree collapsed on a scooter in the Pandu area, trapping two Pandu Mahavidyalaya students who were on their way to an examination.