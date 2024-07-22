Mumbai Hit by Heavy Rains; Road, Rail and Air Transportation Disrupted

Mumbai: The financial capital of the country was hit by a heavy downpour on Sunday. The heavy rain caused disruptions in the surface and air transport in the city and caused several flights to be cancelled and some operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport had to be paused temporarily.

The city of Mumbai received a huge amount of rain on Sunday causing abruption in the day-to-day life of the citizens. Even the Mumbai International Airport faced considerable problems because of this. As many as 36 flights had to be cancelled because of heavy rains and poor visibility in Mumbai on Sunday. These included 24 IndiGo, 8 Air India and 4 Vistara flights. 15 flights from multiple fliers and locations had to be diverted to other airports because of the weather conditions. It can be added that Air India had announced the refund of ticket prices for the passengers scheduled to take the cancelled flights.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport authorities initially took precautions and shut down runway operations from 12:12 PM to 12:20 PM and thereafter for 15 minutes from 1 PM to 1:15 PM. The officials mentioned that this step was taken because of low visibility combined with very heavy rains.

Road and rail services were also hit across the metropolis due to heavy rains. The rainwater inundated several roads of the city, making it difficult for people to travel in these areas. Road transportation was affected in several areas, triggering traffic pileups. Even the railway network was affected with the tracks on the Harbour line of the Central Railway getting submerged in some places.