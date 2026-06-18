Music Festival: BURPP Festival 2026 Returns to Guwahati

Guwahati: Guwahati is set to host one of Northeast India’s largest music and cultural gatherings as BURPP Festival 2026 returns on 10th and 11th October, bringing together live music, regional culture, culinary experiences and community engagement over a two-day celebration.

The festival has announced Indian hip-hop artist Divine as the headline performer for Day 1. Organisers have also revealed that the Day 2 headlining act, described as a major national artist, will be announced in the coming days.

One of the greatest celebration of the Northeast’s evolving cultural identity, BURPP Festival is expected to attract more than 40,000 audience over the two-day event, further strengthening the region’s largest independently curated festivals.

AS per organisers, the festival has been designed as a multi-dimensional cultural experience that extends beyond live music performances. Audience can expect curated food and beverage zones, regional culinary showcases, art and cultural installations, interactive brand activations, flea markets, lifestyle experiences and community-focused engagement spaces.

The event will also provide a platform for emerging and regional musicians, creating opportunities for local talent to perform alongside nationally recognised artists.

A defining feature of BURPP Festival is its regional origin. Conceived and developed in the Northeast, the festival aims to showcase local creativity while bringing large-scale entertainment experiences to audiences across the region. Organisers say the initiative reflects the growing prominence of homegrown cultural platforms and highlights the Northeast’s emergence as an important destination within India’s live entertainment landscape.

With music, food, culture and community at its heart, BURPP Festival 2026 is expected to attract audience from across Assam and the wider Northeast, contributing to the continued growth of the Assam's cultural and events sector.