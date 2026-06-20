Mysterious Death of Assamese Man in Andhra Pradesh Raises Questions

Guwahati: The mysterious death of a young man from Assam's Tinsukia district in Andhra Pradesh has triggered grief in his native village , with family members alleging foul play and demanding a fair investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The victim has been identified as Anand Moran, a resident of Teji No. 2 village under Kakopathar in Tinsukia district. As per family , Anand left his home on 14th June and began his journey by train from Tinsukia the following day. However, his body was recovered from a railway track at S. Rayavaram in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district on 17th June.

The Andhra Police recovered the body and reportedly found his mobile phone and identification documents in his possession. The police team subsequently contacted Anand's elder sister, who works in Bengaluru, to inform her about the incident. She later conveyed the news to the family.

"It has been nearly two years since he started working outside the state. He had come home recently and left again on Sunday for work. We never imagined that this would be the last time we would see him," a family member said.

"We strongly suspect that Anand was murdered. We appeal to the police to conduct a proper and impartial investigation and ensure that whoever is responsible is brought to justice," a family member said.

The family has already approached the police and informed them of their concerns. They have also appealed to the Assam government, the Andhra Pradesh police and the district administration to support the transportation of Anand's body back to his native village.

Apart from seeking a fair investigation, the family has also requested compensation, citing their poor financial condition.

"Our young people are compelled to leave Assam because there are not enough employment opportunities here. They travel thousands of kilometres in search of work and often face risks far away from their families. The government should create more opportunities for poor and unemployed youth within the state," stated one villager

The incident comes barely two weeks after another Assamese migrant worker died under unclear circumstances outside the state. On 4th June, Jiten Chirang, a resident of Karkichuk village in Majuli district, died in Bengaluru under circumstances that remain unexplained. He had reportedly moved to the Karnataka capital nearly two months earlier in search of employment.