Naga MLAs Skip Manipur Assembly Sitting Over Leilon Vaiphei Killing

Guwahati: Today, nine Naga legislators in Manipur abstained from the final sitting of the ongoing Assembly session, protesting the alleged abduction and killing of Leilon Vaiphei and demanding justice for the victim.

Announcing the decision, Naga MLA Awangbow Newmai alleged that eyewitnesses had indicated the involvement of a leader of the Kuki National Front-P (KNF-P) in the incident. He further claimed that the accused was the husband of Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen.

Newmai said the allegations warranted a thorough investigation and called for accountability. The Naga legislators also demanded that Kipgen be removed from the post of Deputy Chief Minister until the investigation is completed.

The legislators had earlier urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take action against Kuki leaders over their alleged involvement in attacks and killings of Naga civilians. They also alleged links between Kipgen’s office and the KNF-P.

The allegations against Kipgen’s husband and the KNF-P remain unproven and would require investigation and due process to establish the facts. The eighth session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly began on 2nd September and was conclude today