Nagaland: African Swine Fever Confirmed in Three Villages of Kohima

Guwahati: The African Swine Fever has been confirmed in three villages in Nagaland’s Kohima district after positive laboratory test reports received by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services.

The disease has been detected in Kiruphema Bawe, Chiechama and Nerhema villages, alerting authorities to introduce precautionary measures to prevent its further spread. Kohima Deputy Commissioner B. Henok Buchem has declared a one-kilometre radius around the infected premises as an Infected Zone, while an area within a 10-kilometre radius has been designated as a Surveillance Zone.

The movement, import and export of live pigs and pork products within, into or out of the designated zones have been prohibited with immediate effect. Pork markets and butchery shops operating within the affected zones have also been ordered to remain closed.

Pig farmers have been advised to restrict visitors to their farms and disinfect their premises daily. They have also been urged to immediately report any unusual illness or deaths among pigs to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services.

ASF is a highly contagious viral disease affecting pigs and does not infect humans.