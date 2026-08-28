Senapati District Shuts Down in Protest as Mortal Remains of 4 Naga Civilians Arrive

Guwahati: The mortal remains of four Naga civilians allegedly killed by unidentified armed miscreants along the IT Road in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Thursday reached Senapati District Hospital today morning , amid a complete shutdown at the district headquarters in protest against the killings.

The deceased have been identified as Tadsongbou Ringkangmai, founder and principal of Right Path School, T. Khullen; Mariakdibou Wijunamai and Anil Wijunamai, both executive members of Makui Youth Club; and Japou MK, a student leader from Thonglang Akutpa.

The four were allegedly killed between Makui Ashang and Thanamba Naga villages. The bodies were escorted to Senapati by the CRPF and were received by civil society organisations at Thonglang Atongba before being taken to the district hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Meanwhile, Gaikamang Ringkangmai, 44, who sustained a serious injury to his left forearm, is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The Naga People’s Organisation called for a shutdown, while the United Naga Council condemned the killings and demanded justice and an SIT probe.

The incident has further heightened tensions in Kangpokpi, Senapati and adjoining areas.