Nagaland Connected to North East and National Gas Grids With Dergaon-Dimapur Pipeline

Guwahati: Nagaland has been connected to both the North East Gas Grid and the National Gas Grid following the commissioning of the Dergaon-Dimapur Pipeline, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

Describing the development as a major milestone for the region, Puri said the new pipeline would strengthen the North East’s role in India’s emerging gas-based economy and support its transformation into a key growth engine.

In a social media post, the Union Minister said the pipeline will facilitate the use of more than one lakh standard cubic metres per day of natural gas produced by ONGC at Jorhat.

The project is also expected to help reduce gas flaring and replace an equivalent volume of imported liquefied natural gas (LNG). According to Puri, this could unlock economic value worth hundreds of crores of rupees annually.

The minister said the new gas connectivity would improve energy security in the region while creating opportunities for industries, transportation, households and the power sector.

The commissioning is also expected to support greater use of natural gas across different sectors and reduce dependence on imported energy.

Puri said the project would contribute to the broader vision of an energy-secure and self-reliant India under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The Dergaon-Dimapur pipeline is expected to strengthen Nagaland’s integration with the wider national gas infrastructure and support the expansion of gas-based economic activities across the Northeast.