Nagaland Health Minister seeks Support for Proposed One-Year Tobacco Ban

Guwahati: Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Minister P. Paiwang Konyak has called for a united and coordinated effort to support the state government’s proposed one-year ban on tobacco products, describing the measure as a vital step towards improving public health and protecting future generations.

The appeal was made during a high-level review meeting of the Department of Health and Family Welfare held in Kohima on 9th June. The meeting was attended by Health and Family Welfare Secretary S. Tainiu Khiam and senior departmental officials.

The proposed ban follows the state government’s decision to prohibit the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of all food products containing tobacco or nicotine. The move aligns with public health concerns and directives issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Addressing the gathering, Konyak urged civil society organisations, churches and community leaders to extend their full support to the initiative. He said the ban would help reduce tobacco consumption, improve health outcomes and protect young people from the harmful effects of addiction.

The minister also called on stakeholders to work closely with district administrations and law enforcement agencies to ensure effective implementation of the proposed restrictions.

The meeting reviewed the progress of major healthcare infrastructure projects, including Mon Medical College, the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR), PM-DevINE projects and National Health Programme initiatives.

Government also discussed plans for new trauma centres, a State Cancer Institute, a State Allied Health Institute, expansion of NIMSR and the proposed establishment of an AIIMS in Nagaland, reaffirming the government's commitment to strengthening healthcare services across the state.