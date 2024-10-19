Nagaland to Conduct Mass Social Work Drive on October 21

Kohima: Nagaland is gearing up for a mass social work drive on October 21 from 8 AM onward with the active participation of all government employees, NGO members and the general public.



The State Home Department announced that all government employees including those with the Kohima Municipal Council along with NGOs and the general public in all wards will actively participate in a mass social work event on October 21. The respective ward members are responsible for carrying out the mass social work on roads not covered by the government. DC Kohima and KMC have requested that all wards receive the necessary instructions.

The councillors in their respective ward jurisdiction shall supervise the mass social work drive and ensure maximum public participation. The departments involved will be responsible for cleaning and disposal in their assigned area and also look after any unfinished work, even if it is required to extend the next day. The assigned departmental heads will record attendance and forward it to DC Kohima for government submission on the same day.



The Kohima Municipal Council (KMC) will manage all dustbins and identify alternative dumping sites in advance. The PWD (R&B) may coordinate with NHIDCL to demarcate the relevant portions of their work. The DIPR have been asked to make necessary arrangements for widespread publicity of the event through various media channels as well as an announcement through the PA system.

In accordance with the Home Department Letter no. GAB-1/Misc/2022(pt), the Peren district administration is also organizing a mass social work on October 21 in the Peren district, starting at 7 AM On October 14, 2024, the Cabinet met and decided to conduct extensive social work across all districts of the state. In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Peren Hiazu Meru has requested all the government departments, urban local bodies, and public institutions to organize and participate actively in the mass social work.



Along with the rest of the state, the drive will be carried out in Wokha as well, mentioned the Deputy Commissioner of Wokha. He has directed all individuals and public and private institutions to organize and participate in social work in their respective institutions and jurisdictions.

DC Chumoukedima, Polan Johna, has also notified all parties involved that the district will conduct mass social work in all public offices, villages, and wards on October 21. He has asked everyone to organize and actively participate in the social work drive.