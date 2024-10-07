Arunachal Pradesh: Kento Jini Praises NGO Campaign for Wildlife Protection

A correspondent

AALO: Minister Sports and Youth Affairs, Kento Jini, on Sunday participated in an awareness programme organized by the department of Forest, Aalo division, as a part of national wildlife week at Tadin village.

Jini appreciated the forest department and Migo Lengo Bone Bome Society (MLBBS) for initiating the campaign for protection of wildlife and spearheading awareness campaigns for conservation & protection of wildlife.

He stressed sustainable development and advised civil society & NGOs to support the department in creating awareness among village folks. He also informed the public about various pro-people schemes launched by the government.

DFO, Gopin Padu, expressed gratitude to MLBBS of Tadin village for their support and emphasized safeguarding wildlife and forests, which play a pivotal role in human existence. Through video presentations, he expresses concern over depleting wildlife and endangered species and, in detail, explains to the villagers about the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

He further advocates for conservation and protection of wildlife through co-existence.

