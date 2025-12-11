Nagaon’s Iconic Nehrubali Gears Up for Grand 113th Bhogali Bihu Celebrations

Nagaon: The historic Sadau Nagaon Bhogali Bihu Utsav at Nehrubali, beautifully set along the Kolong River, is preparing to celebrate its landmark 113th edition from January 13 to 17, 2026. One of Assam’s most cherished and widely participated Bihu festivals, this year’s event aims to blend deep-rooted tradition with vibrant cultural expression.

A major preparatory General Meeting was held at the historic Swahid Bhawan, presided over by Ranjit Kumar Tamuli Phukan, who was re-elected as President of the Utsav Committee. An 18-branch organising committee was formed to streamline preparations, with MLA Rupak Sharma chosen as Working President. Jayanta Kumar Borah and Ranjit Bora (Dadu) will serve as General Secretaries.

The upcoming five-day celebration will include a grand cultural procession showcasing Assam’s ethnic diversity, traditional folk games, exhibitions portraying rural Assamese life, the prestigious Assom Kuwori (Miss Assam) contest, and a statewide one-act play competition. A commemorative souvenir book capturing the festival’s legacy, changing traditions, and local stories will also be released.