Nagaon: Devasish Sharma Intervenes in Raha Protest

Guwahati: Today, Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Devasish Sharma intervened in a protest in Rahaand interacted with protesters and persuading them to withdraw their agitation and the temporary blockade of the National Highway.

Several organisations, including the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) and the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), had staged the protest demanding immediate repairs to the National Highway, exemption from toll tax for local residents of Raha and the construction of a service road alongside the Raha flyover.

During the protest , the Deputy Commissioner reached the protest site and held discussions with representatives of the protesting organisations over their demands. Following the interaction, the protesters agreed to withdraw their agitation.

The protesters had temporarily blocked the National Highway in Raha, disrupting traffic movement in the area. However, the blockade was lifted after Sharma engaged with them and assured them that their concerns would be discussed with the relevant authorities.