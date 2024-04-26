Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Delayed As Clash Erupts Between Voters In Moirabari Under Nagaon Constituency

NAGAON: As the voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway across the country, an unruly incident has been reported at a polling station in Moirabari falling under Assam's Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency on April 26.

As per reports, the incident unfolded when an argument erupted after some voters, waiting for their turn by standing in line, broke out from the queue at No 279 Durabandi Secondary School polling centre under Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency.

Subsequently, this disruptive behaviour irked some citizens who were also waiting in the que to cast their vote.