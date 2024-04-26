Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Delayed As Clash Erupts Between Voters In Moirabari Under Nagaon Constituency

NAGAON: As the voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway across the country, an unruly incident has been reported at a polling station in Moirabari falling under Assam's Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency on April 26.
As per reports, the incident unfolded when an argument erupted after some voters, waiting for their turn by standing in line, broke out from the queue at No 279 Durabandi Secondary School polling centre under Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency.
Subsequently, this disruptive behaviour irked some citizens who were also waiting in the que to cast their vote.
The annoyed voters confronted them for their unacceptable conduct, causing a tense situation in the polling station.
The situation escalated so much so that it ultimately led to a full fledged clash, wherein, some individuals even sustained injuries as the police tried to calm down the tumultuous scene that unraveled over there.
The turmoil was believed to be incited by a dispute over the queue of voters and currently, the situation has been brought under control.
This is a breaking story and further details are awaited.
Notably, the Lok Sabha seat of Nagaon is likely to witness a three corner race as sitting Congress MP from Nowgong parliamentary constituency Pradyut Bordoloi will look to defend his turf against BJP candidate Suresh Borah and AIUDF contender Aminul Islam.
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Nagaon Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.
It may be mentioned that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Pradyut Bordoloi, representing Indian National Congress, emerged victorious in the Nagaon (Nowgong) constituency with a total of 7,39,724 votes.
Meanwhile, the estimated number of electors for Lok Sabha Election in the Nagaon Constituency is 15,23,881.
