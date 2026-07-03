Nalbari Teen Dies After Month-Long Battle at GMCH

Guwahati: More than a month after a brutal attack in Assam's Nalbari district shocked the state, 18-year-old Mridumudra Deka has succumbed to her injuries at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on July 3, taking the death toll in the case to two.

Mridumudra had been undergoing intensive treatment at GMCH since she sustained critical injuries in the alleged assault that took place on the night of 30th May at Gangapur under Mukalmua. Despite receiving treatment for over a month, she could not recover from her injuries.

The attack had earlier claimed the life of 19-year-old Madhurjya Barman, who died at the scene. A resident of Balipathar in Chamata, Madhurjya served as the Assistant General Secretary of the West Nalbari Regional Students' Union.

As per police and local people , Mridumudra and Madhurjya were returning home on a scooter from Nalbari town when they were allegedly blocked their roadand attacked by Roz Ali.

The victims were later found lying in pools of blood by the roadside with multiple injuries. Madhurjya was declared dead at the scene, while Mridumudra was initially taken to a local hospital before being referred to GMCH in Guwahati in a critical condition.

The incident triggered widespread outrage across Nalbari, with residents, student organisations and various local bodies demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible and a thorough investigation into the attack.

The case also attracted public attention after some groups attempted to link the incident to allegations of "love jihad". However, police have not given any motive behind the attack.

With Mridumudra's death on 3rd July , the case has taken an even more serious turn, intensifying demands for a swift investigation and the speedy prosecution of those accused.

Meanwhile, the prime accused, Roz Ali, was shot dead during a police encounter conducted by Assam Police in Mukalmua. The circumstances surrounding the encounter remain part of the wider investigation into the case.