Namrup Fertiliser Plant’s Second Unit Dismantled After Five Decades

Guwahati: The second unit of the Namrup Fertiliser Plant in Assam was dismantled on Friday, marking the end of its nearly five-decade-long journey. The unit was commissioned in 1976 and remained an important part of the fertiliser plant’s operations for several decades. However, production at the unit was suspended following an accident in 2020.

After remaining non-operational for several years, the authorities have now dismantled the second unit, bringing its operational chapter to an end.

The dismantling marks a significant moment in the history of the Namrup fertiliser complex, which has played an important role in Assam’s industrial development.

The unit’s closure and subsequent dismantling come after nearly 50 years since it was established in 1976.