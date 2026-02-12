Nationwide Strike Fails to Disrupt State: Tripura Chief Minister

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday stated that the nationwide general strike called by central trade unions had little to no impact in the state, with normal life continuing uninterrupted across all districts.
Speaking on the bandh, Dr. Saha said that government offices, courts, educational institutions, markets and commercial establishments operated as usual.
“The era of bandh politics is over, and daily life continued uninterrupted,” he added.
The Chief Minister also criticised Left parties, claiming the strike was politically motivated and aimed at inconveniencing ordinary citizens.
“While they claim to champion workers’ rights, their actions often prioritise political interests over public welfare,” he added.
Dr. Saha further alleged that industrial growth suffered under the previous Left Front government, pointing to factory closures that affected employment and economic development.
He said the former regime had also failed to bring meaningful progress for poor and tribal communities.
Highlighting the current government’s initiatives, Dr. Saha said the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is implementing welfare schemes for inclusive growth and socio-economic upliftment across the state.
“People have moved beyond being influenced by outdated political strategies,” he remarked, asserting that the strike failed to garner any significant public response and the state functioned normally throughout the day.