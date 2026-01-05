Bank Union Announces Nationwide Strike on January 27

Guwahati: Banking services across the country are likely to be affected on January 27, 2026, after the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) announced a nationwide strike to press for a five-day work week and the implementation of long-pending agreements.

The decision was announced through a circular issued on January 4 by the All India Bank Officers Confederation. The unions said the strike call was forced due to the lack of response from the government on issues that were already agreed upon during wage revision talks held between the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and bank unions in March 2024.

According to the UFBU, bank employees have been demanding a five-day working week, with Saturdays declared holidays, in line with several other financial and government institutions. At present, banks remain closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Union leaders said that during earlier settlements, there was an understanding that all Saturdays would be declared holidays, but the decision has not yet been implemented. They added that bank employees had shown flexibility by agreeing to work an extra 40 minutes each day from Monday to Friday so that customer services and manpower levels are not affected.

The unions pointed out that institutions such as the Reserve Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation, General Insurance Corporation, stock exchanges, money market institutions, and central and state government offices already follow a five-day work schedule. They argued that banks should be treated at par with these organisations.

In recent months, bank unions have organised protests and demonstrations across the country to draw attention to their demands. They have also taken to social media platforms to mobilise support and highlight the issue.

The impact of the strike is expected to be significant due to a long holiday stretch. January 24 is the fourth Saturday, January 25 is Sunday, and January 26 is Republic Day. With the strike falling on January 27, banking services may remain disrupted for several consecutive days.

On the day of the strike, services such as branch operations, cheque clearing, cash transactions, and customer assistance are likely to be affected in both public and private sector banks. However, ATM and online banking services may continue to function, though with limited support.

The UFBU has called on bank employees across the country to participate in the strike, stating that further action may be considered if their demands continue to remain unaddressed.