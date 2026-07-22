Nearly 39 Km of Assam-Bangladesh Border Remains Unfenced, State Government Informs Assembly

Guwahati: The Assam Government on Wednesday said in the State Assembly that 228.541 km of the state's 267.5-km India-Bangladesh border has been fenced, while 38.959 km remains unfenced due to riverine terrain and objections from the Border Guard Bangladesh.

The Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora informed that 34.609 km of the unfenced stretch is located in the riverine areas of Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar, where geographical conditions make fencing difficult.

He added that the remaining 4.35 km along the Kushiyara River in Sribhumi district has not been fenced because of objections raised by the Border Guard Bangladesh, as Indian habitations are located close to the border.

Furthermore, Bora said the responsibility for fencing the remaining stretches rests with the Ministry of Home Affairs. He added that the Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified surveillance in unfenced areas through the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS), CCTV cameras, patrol vehicles, motorboats and regular patrolling.

The minister also informed the House that the proposal for complete fencing of the India-Bangladesh border in Assam is under consideration by the Centre.