NEET Leak Accused Denied Bail Hearing to Sit Re-Exam Without Admit Card

New Delhi: A Delhi court has deferred the interim bail hearing of Yash Yadav, an accused in the NEET-UG paper leak scandal, after noting that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not issued him an admit card for the upcoming test.

Yadav had petitioned the Rouse Avenue Court for a 15-day temporary release from custody. He argued that he needed the time to sit the medical entrance re-examination scheduled for June 21 and to attend his sister’s wedding.

However, Vacation Judge Gaurav Rao observed that the defence could not verify whether the NTA would even permit an individual accused of compromising the exam's integrity to sit it again. As a result, the court adjourned the hearing until June 16 to get clarity on his eligibility.

The legal proceedings follow an investigation launched on May 12 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and anti-corruption laws. Investigators allege that Yadav acted as a key middleman within a multi-state network, buying leaked question papers and selling them to accomplices for ₹10 lakh.

While the court previously permitted Yadav to access study materials while in jail, his temporary release remains frozen until his exam status is confirmed.