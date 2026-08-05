Fresh Landslides, Flash Floods Ravage Three Arunachal Districts as Monsoon Toll Rises

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Fresh landslides and flash flood triggered by incessant rain affected three districts of Arunachal Pradesh, impacting five villages and three circles, an official report said on Tuesday.

The ongoing spell of floods and landslides has so far claimed seven lives in the northeastern state, while the cumulative impact of the monsoon has spread across 28 districts, affecting an estimated 1,55,858 people, according to a report from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) here.

The latest daily situation report said Upper Siang, Kra Daadi and Kamle witnessed damages during the past 24 hours.

In Upper Siang, landslides affected Yingkiong circle and Yingkiong village. In Kra Daadi, flash floods struck Tarak Langdi circle, affecting the area between Taji and Kambang villages. In Kamle, heavy rain hit Raga circle, affecting Godak and Kigam villages.

The report said monsoon-related disasters have so far affected 384 circles and 678 villages across the state.

The report also highlighted extensive damage to public infrastructure.

So far 235 roads, 40 bridges, 75 culverts, 373 water supply systems, 161 power lines, 823 electric poles, 66 irrigation projects, 122 government buildings, 41 schools, 12 hydropower projects, 26 retaining walls and 16 flood protection walls, among other public assets, have been damaged by floods and landslides.

The agriculture and horticulture sectors have also suffered significant losses, with crops over 1,528.626 hectares affected, including 780.716 hectares under horticulture and 747.91 hectares under agriculture, the report added.

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