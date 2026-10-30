New Allegation Emerges Against Ghanakanta Gogoi Over Unpaid Scooter EMIs

Guwahati: Amid the ongoing investigation into the Bilas Inn shooting incident, a fresh allegation has emerged against Ghanakanta Gogoi from Naltoli in Kaliabor, where he reportedly purchased a scooter during Durga Puja in 2025.

As per sources, Gogoi purchased the two-wheeler from Ratna Bani TVS and also won a washing machine in a lucky draw organised by the dealership. However, the purchase has now come under scrutiny after allegations that Gogoi stopped paying the monthly instalments, for the scooter and allegedly failed to respond to repeated calls from the dealership.

Debajit Mandal, an employee who reportedly facilitated the vehicle financing, is said to have faced the consequences of the alleged payment default. As per the account, Mandal paid three months' instalments from his own pocket after Gogoi allegedly failed to make the payments.

Mandal reportedly lost his job at the dealership after this incident , leaving him to bear the financial burden of the unpaid instalments.

The latest allegation has added another dimension to the ongoing scrutiny of Gogoi's activities as police continue to examine various aspects of his background after the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati, which claimed five lives and injuring one.

However, the allegations concerning the scooter purchase and unpaid instalments have not been verified.