Gauhati High Court Awaits Judicial Commission Report on Zubeen Garg’s Death

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court today held that as the one-man judicial commission headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia is investigating the death of Assam’s musical icon, the late Zubeen Garg, the outcome of the probe, which is being monitored by the HC, should be awaited before deciding on a public interest litigation (PIL) before it.

Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury were conducting a hearing on a PIL (PIL 46/2025), filed by Aabhijeet Sharma and others, seeking an investigation into the death of the late Zubeen Garg.

During today’s hearing, the Court observed, “Since the matter is already being heard and investigated by a Single Bench, and the Guwahati High Court itself is monitoring this investigation, we should wait to see what comes out of the Single Bench’s inquiry.”

The court fixed the date for the next hearing on October 12, 2026.

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