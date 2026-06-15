New Rule: Green Bus Drivers to display their driving licenses in the front windscreen

Guwahati: In a move aimed at strengthening road safety and improving driver accountability, traffic police in Guwahati have made it mandatory for Green Bus drivers to display their driving licences prominently on the front windscreen of their vehicles.

The initiative was introduced following concerns over repeated traffic violations involving Green Buses. The police that enforcement measures directed solely at the vehicles were often ineffective, particularly as the buses are operated under government agencies.

As per to Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayanta Sarathi Bora, the matter was discussed at a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, chaired by the District Commissioner. Following deliberations, the committee approved the requirement for drivers to display their licences, enabling traffic police to identify them quickly during enforcement operations.

Under the new system, officers can immediately verify a driver’s identity when a traffic violation is detected. Traffic personnel photograph the licence displayed on the windscreen and forward the details to the relevant authorities in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation or the Assam State Transport Corporation. Based on these reports, departmental proceedings may be initiated against the driver concerned.

Traffic police have reported positive results since the measure was introduced, stating that the visible display of licences has encouraged more responsible driving behaviour among Green Bus operators. The initiative forms part of a broader strategy to improve compliance with traffic regulations and enhance safety for commuters and other road users.