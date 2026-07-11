New Tension Erupts in Manipur After Three Abandoned Houses Set Ablaze

Guwahati: Today around 1:30pm, new problems aroused in Manipur after three abandoned Meitei houses were allegedly set on fire near the Kanto Sabal area along the Imphal West–Kangpokpi border, prompting a large-scale security operation to prevent the situation from escalating.

The incident took place at around 1.30 pm, when people working in nearby paddy fields noticed smoke billowing from the abandoned houses in Kanto Sabal and alerted the police.

Soon afterwards, a large crowd, estimated to comprise around 1,000 people, allegedly advanced from the Leimakhong side towards the border area, raising fears of further unrest.

In response, police launched an operation to prevent the crowd from moving forward and to restore order. The police team fired tear gas shells and smoke bombs along the Leimakhong–Kanto Sabal border to disperse the gathering and contain the situation.

Security teams also worked simultaneously to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas.

Several people were reportedly injured during the security operation, although officials have not disclosed the exact number of casualties. No fatalities have been reported so far. Police have intensified security in the area, and the situation is being closely monitored to prevent any further outbreak of violence.

More details are awaited.