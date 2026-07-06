NFR Records Nearly 10% Rise in Freight Loading During June 2026

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway has recorded a significant increase in freight loading during June 2026, reflecting sustained growth in freight operations and the efficient transportation of essential commodities across the region.

As per the NFR, a total of 0.968 million tonnes (MT) of freight was loaded during the month, marking a 9.6 per cent increase compared with the corresponding period last year. The railway zone also achieved 110 per cent of its monthly freight loading target.

Several key commodities registered notable growth during the month. Cement loading rose by 53.1 per cent, while Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) loading increased by 41.7 per cent over the same period last year. Coal loading recorded a growth of 37.5 per cent, while the 'Others' category registered a 36.2 per cent increase.

Within the 'Others' category, stone chips recorded an exceptional growth of 275 per cent, indicating a substantial rise in the transportation of construction-related materials across the Northeast.

The cumulative freight loading for the period up to June 2026 reached 2.931 million tonnes, representing a 6.2 per cent increase compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. NFR also achieved 109 per cent of the Railway Board's cumulative freight loading target.

As per the NFR, the consistent rise in freight loading reflects growing economic and industrial activity across the Northeast and adjoining regions. The increase has strengthened the regional supply chain network while making a significant contribution to the railway's revenue.

NFR said it will continue to focus on technological advancement, operational efficiency and customer-centric freight services to ensure reliable transportation and sustain growth in freight movement in the months ahead.