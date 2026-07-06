Titabor Man Killed After Being Struck by Passenger Train Near Makum

Guwahati :Today morning, a man from Titabor in Jorhat, Assam was killed after being struck by a passenger train near the Ashok Nagar railway gate in Makum, Tinsukia district.

As per the railway police, the incident took place at around 6 am near the railway tracks close to the Ashok Nagar level crossing. As per the reports indicate that the train, which was travelling from Ledo to Rangia, struck the man, resulting in his death at the scene.

The police team from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived at the site shortly after being informed of the incident and launched an investigation.

During the preliminary inquiry, police recovered an Aadhaar card from the deceased, which helped establish his identity as Tapan Ghosh, a resident of Titabor in Jorhat district.

After the completion of the necessary legal formalities, the body was sent to Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The railway police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officers said it is yet to be determined whether the victim was attempting to cross the railway tracks when the accident occurred or whether any other factors contributed to his death.

Further details are awaited.