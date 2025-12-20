Rajdhani Express Derails After Collision With Elephants

Guwahati: An unfortunate train accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Assam’s Lumding Division under the Northeast Frontier (N.F). The Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express collided with a herd of elephants. Despite the severity of the incident, no casualties or injuries to passengers have been reported.

As per reports, Train No. 20507 DN Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed in an accident that took place at about 2:17 am on the 20th of December in the Jamunamukh-Kampur section. This resulted in the derailing of the locomotive and five other coaches. The location of the derailed area lies in the vicinity of 126 kilometres from Guwahati.

According to the railway officials, the loco pilot had applied the emergency brakes due to the sighting of a herd of elephants crossing the rails. But the elephants charged at the train, resulting in the derailment. It is important to note that the route is not an elephant corridor.

The forest department officials have reportedly stated that a total of seven elephants were killed in the accident, although one calf was rescued with severe injuries. The herd belonged to a total of eight elephant members, according to statements from residents. The accident occurred at a spot approximately 126 km away from Guwahati

The following steps were also taken as measures for immediate response by the N.F. As soon as the incident occurred, Accident Relief Trains and high-ranking officials of the Lumding Divisional Headquarters rushed to the site. The General Manager of the N.F. The railway, as well as the Divisional Railway Manager of Lumding, also proceeded to the site of the incident.