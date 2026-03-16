NHAI Announces FASTag Annual Pass Fee Increase From April 1; Valid for One Year or 200 Trips

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a revision to the FASTag annual pass fee for the Financial Year 2026-27, which will be effective from April 1.
According to NHAI, the fee revision has been carried out in accordance with the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. With over 56 lakh users, the FASTag annual pass is increasingly popular among private vehicle owners.
The FASTag annual pass allows private cars, jeeps, and vans to pass through designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) toll plazas without paying per-trip charges. The pass is valid for one year or 200 trips, whichever occurs first, and has been effective since 15th August 2025.
For the Financial Year 2026-27, the annual pass fee has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075. The revised rate applies to non-commercial private vehicles with a valid FASTag seeking to use the annual pass at around 1,150 NH and NE toll plazas.
"Effective 1st April 2026, the applicable fee for the #FASTagAnnualPass will be revised from ₹3,000 to ₹3,075 for FY 2026–27 in accordance with the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008," an official statement read.
The main benefit of the FASTag annual pass is that it eliminates the need for frequent recharges, covering one year or 200 toll crossings with a single payment. To activate the pass, the vehicle and FASTag eligibility are first verified, after which payment can be made through the Rajmarg yatra mobile app or the NHAI website. Once payment is confirmed, the annual pass is usually activated on the registered FASTag within 2 hours.
The annual pass is valid only at NH and NE toll plazas. At toll plazas on Expressways, State Highways (SH), or managed by state or local authorities, the FASTag will operate as a regular FASTag, and applicable per-trip charges will apply.
The pass remains valid for one year from activation or 200 trips, whichever comes first, and automatically reverts to a regular FASTag after either limit is reached. To continue enjoying the benefits, the annual pass must be re-activated.
The pass is restricted to private non-commercial cars, jeeps, and vans, verified via the VAHAN database. Use on commercial vehicles will result in immediate deactivation, and the pass is non-transferable, valid only for the registered vehicle. Trips are counted differently depending on the toll type for point-based toll plazas, each crossing counts as one trip (a round trip counts as two), and for closed toll plazas, one entry-exit pair counts as one trip.
Finally, the FASTag annual pass is not mandatory. Users who choose not to opt for it can continue to use their FASTag for regular toll payments at applicable rates at all fee plazas.