NHAI Announces FASTag Annual Pass Fee Increase From April 1; Valid for One Year or 200 Trips

The main benefit of the FASTag annual pass is that it eliminates the need for frequent recharges, covering one year or 200 toll crossings with a single payment. To activate the pass, the vehicle and FASTag eligibility are first verified, after which payment can be made through the Rajmarg yatra mobile app or the NHAI website. Once payment is confirmed, the annual pass is usually activated on the registered FASTag within 2 hours.