Nimisha Thakuria’s Mortal Remains Taken Home After Post-Mortem

Guwahati: The mortal remains of 21-year-old Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria were taken to her native home after the completion of her post-mortem examination. Speaking after the examination, Nimisha’s father expressed anguish over his daughter’s death and alleged that she had suffered before she died. He demanded that the person responsible for her death be identified and punished according to law.

“My daughter suffered before she died. The person responsible should also face punishment. The guilty must be punished,” he said.

Nimisha, a student of Gauhati University, was found unconscious near Garal Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Azara at around 4.30 am. She was subsequently shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police have detained Ashiq Ali in connection with the case and are questioning him. Investigators are examining the circumstances leading up to Nimisha’s death, including her movements before she was found unconscious.

The post-mortem examination is expected to assist investigators in establishing the cause and circumstances of her death. Police are also examining the injuries documented during the inquest and other evidence gathered during the investigation. Meanwhile, Nimisha’s family has called for a thorough investigation and demanded that anyone found responsible for her death face legal action.

The investigation into the case is continuing, with further details awaited.