No fresh meningococcal cases at Assam Regimental Centre after two deaths

Shillong: No fresh suspected cases of meningococcal bacterial infection have been reported at the Assam Regimental Centre here following the recent death of two Agniveers.
The state government on Thursday issued a public advisory urging citizens to avoid crowded places and strictly follow basic health protocols, including frequent handwashing.
According to the Defence PRO, the Army’s medical authorities have stepped up intensive monitoring and surveillance at the centre, with additional medical facilities arranged as required.
“As a precautionary measure, contacts of the earlier case have been kept in isolation at the Military Hospital, Shillong. Masking and restricted movement protocols remain in force,” the PRO said.
Military medical authorities have also briefed state health officials on the evolving situation. More than 30 individuals are currently under quarantine as part of preventive steps.
Health Minister Wailadmiki Shylla appealed to the public not to panic, stating that adequate precautionary measures are in place.
The State Surveillance Unit has been alerted about the suspected infection, and the District Surveillance Unit of East Khasi Hills, in coordination with the SSU, has launched an active epidemiological investigation.
Authorities are carrying out case investigations, contact tracing, laboratory reviews and enhanced surveillance.
The government maintained that the situation is under close watch and remains under control, with no fresh suspected cases reported from other areas so far.
As per the government, public health measures, including identification and monitoring of close contacts and other standard outbreak response protocols, are being implemented.