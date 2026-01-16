Agniveer recruitment rally for south Assam districts from January 27 to 31

SILCHAR: In connection with the phase-1 Agniveer recruitment process, army recruiting office, Silchar will conduct recruitment rally for shortlisted candidates from seven districts of south Assam (Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Hojai, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong & West Karbi Anglong) from January 27 to 31 at Masimpur Military Station, Silchar. The recruitment rally will be held at Masimpur Military Station, Silchar, from January 27 to 31. Shortlisted candidates who cleared the online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) in phase-I will be tested for 1.6 km run and basic physical fitness test in addition to physical measurement during the screening at the rally site. Indian army has already intimated shortlisted and not shortlisted candidates through mail on their registered email ids. For all shortlisted candidates, the admit card for physical rally have already been sent on their registered emails, a press release stated.

