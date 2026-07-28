No Legal Action Against NEET Protesters, Assam Government Announces Case Withdrawal

Guwahati: The Assam government on Monday announced that it will withdraw all cases and legal proceedings initiated against people who participated in protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 examination irregularities.

In a statement issued by the Home and Political Department, the government said five cases had been registered across the state in connection with the protests, leading to the arrest of 13 people.

The government clarified that no adverse legal action would be taken by any police authority in Assam against individuals who participated in the protests held before 6 pm on July 26.

"After careful consideration of all aspects of the circumstances and the consequent need to strengthen accountability and undertake systemic reforms across the examination and higher education ecosystem, the Government of Assam has decided that no adverse legal action will be initiated by any of the Police authorities within the State against those persons who have been involved in these protests," the statement said.

It further announced that the process of withdrawing all registered cases, irrespective of the stage of legal proceedings, would be initiated promptly in accordance with the law.

The government also said that the review of arrests and the release of those already detained would be carried out expeditiously.

The decision comes amid nationwide protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, with the Centre also announcing a series of measures aimed at strengthening accountability and introducing reforms in the examination system.