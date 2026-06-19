Prohibitory Orders Imposed Across Assam for Smooth Conduct of NEET-UG Re-Examination

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AZARA/SILCHAR: Strict measures have been put in place across Assam, including Cachar and Kamrup districts, to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the NEET (UG) re-examination scheduled for June 21. District administrations have imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) around examination centres.

In Cachar, the restrictions will apply to all seven examination centres, while in Kamrup they will be enforced around the examination centre at Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Guwahati. As per the orders issued by the respective District Magistrates, only candidates, authorised scribes, and officials engaged in conducting and monitoring the examination will be allowed within a 100-metre radius of the centres. Candidates have also been prohibited from carrying items barred under examination guidelines, including mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, electronic gadgets, storage media, printed materials, and any other articles that could facilitate unfair practices. The measures aim to maintain public order, prevent malpractice and external interference, and provide a secure environment for examinees.

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