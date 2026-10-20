Pandu Ghat Gears Up for bijoyadashami as Over 110 Durga Idols Set for Immersion

Guwahati: Preparations are in full swing at Pandu Port in Guwahati ahead of bijoyadashami, with the two-day Durga idol immersion festival scheduled to begin on 21st October .

More than 110 Durga idols are expected to be immersed at Pandu Ghat this year, prompting authorities to step up arrangements to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the festival.

A team from the district administration, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Health Department and other concerned departments are prepared to manage the immersion proceedings and address the needs of devotees.

Preparations are being carried out under the supervision of the Pandu Ghat Immersion Committee, with a focus on coordinating the immersion process and managing the anticipated crowds during the two-day event.

With a large number of devotees expected to visit the ghat to bid farewell to Goddess Durga, the coordinated efforts of the departments concerned are aimed at ensuring that the celebrations proceed smoothly.

The immersion ceremony marks the culmination of Durga Puja festivities, as devotees gather to bid farewell to the Goddess on bijoyadashami.

Official are working to ensure that the arrangements at Pandu Ghat are in place before the festivities begin, allowing devotees to participate in the ritual in an organised manner.