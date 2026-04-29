Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Family Opposes Sonam’s Bail, Demands CBI Probe into Alleged Conspiracy

The family of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has strongly opposed a Meghalaya court’s decision to grant bail to his wife, Sonam, who has been accused of being the key conspirator in his murder. The family has also renewed its demand for a CBI investigation into the case.

Raja’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, said they plan to approach the Meghalaya High Court to contest the bail order. He pointed out that during the bail hearing, Sonam’s legal counsel argued that the Meghalaya Police failed to properly communicate the exact grounds of her arrest, which they claimed was a violation of procedure.

The case dates back to May 23 last year, when Raja went missing during his honeymoon trip in Meghalaya. Days later, on June 2, his body was discovered in a gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district. Investigators later described it as a planned and violent murder.

Sonam was arrested on June 9, 2025, in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur and has since remained in judicial custody in Shillong for over ten months. Police have already submitted a detailed 790-page chargesheet naming eight individuals, including Sonam and her alleged partner Raj Kushwah, accusing them of plotting the killing.

The bail granted by the lower court has triggered sharp criticism from the victim’s family. Raja’s mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, expressed shock and said she could not understand how the case outcome changed despite months of investigation. She insisted that justice was still pending for her son, whom she described as innocent and brutally killed.

Vipin further alleged that there may have been lapses or irregularities in the case handling and also claimed that the prosecution has not provided the family with a copy of the chargesheet, preventing them from reviewing the evidence in detail.

Maintaining their stand, the family has reiterated their demand for a CBI probe, while legal proceedings are expected to continue in the High Court.