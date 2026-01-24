Orphaned rhino calf rescued from Kaziranga National Park, sent to CWRC at Panbari

A correspondent

Bokakhat: An orphaned male rhino calf was rescued on Thursday from the Sorali area of the Burapahar Range of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Kaziranga National Park and safely shifted to the Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation Centre (CWRC) at Panbari. Although it is not the flood season at present, the circumstances under which the rhino calf became separated from its mother are a matter of concern. According to park authorities, the calf was first sighted at around 4 pm on 21 January, following which an immediate search operation was launched to locate the mother rhino. During the search operation, a veterinary team from CWRC, including Dr Bhaskar Choudhury, Dr Mohit Neog and Dr Saurav Borgohain, reached the spot and provided immediate assistance to the calf.

