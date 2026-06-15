Noida International Airport Opens to Commercial Flights

Guwahati: Today, Noida International Airport in Jewar officially opened for commercial flight operations, marking a major achievement in India’s aviation infrastructure development. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu inaugurated the airport’s operations, describing it as a significant addition to the NCR transport network.

The first scheduled IndiGo flight, 6E-2278, arrived from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow before continuing its onward journey to Bengaluru. Among the passengers were farmers who had contributed land for the construction of the airport, in recognition of their role in the project.

To observe the occasion, the Civil Aviation Minister also flagged off a special flight carrying farmers from the Jewar region. The passengers were comprised of 170 farmers and was led by Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh. The group was scheduled to attend a programme in the city and meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Adding a memorable touch to the inaugural celebrations, a young girl dressed as a pilot captured the attention of passengers and camera as she prepared to board her first flight from the new airport.

IndiGo announced that the airport will provide direct connectivity to more than 16 destinations across India, while also enabling convenient one-stop connections between several Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and major metropolitan centres.

Developed as the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region alongside , Noida International Airport is one of India’s largest greenfield airport projects. The first phase has been built at an investment of approximately Rs 11,200 crore under a Public-Private Partnership model. The airport features a 3900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with advanced navigation and lighting systems designed to support round-the-clock, all-weather operations.

The government believe that the airport will play a key role in strengthening the international connectivity while supporting economic growth across northern India.