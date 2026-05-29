Ensure heatstroke care, stay alert: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered proactive relief and rescue measures in the state.

The Chief Minister directed district magistrates (DMs), the health and electricity departments, and relief agencies to remain on high alert.

Reviewing the situation, the Chief Minister also instructed senior officials to closely monitor the functioning of hospitals, drinking water distribution, and power supply systems. He further emphasised that government hospitals must ensure adequate medical arrangements and dedicated facilities for patients suffering from heatstroke.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the public to stay vigilant against the intense loo (hot summer winds). He advised citizens to take special care of children and the elderly, and recommended wearing loose cotton or khadi clothing to beat the heat.

Crucially, the CM warned against any form of negligence that could trigger accidental fires during this dry spell.

Furthermore, he directed officials to pay special attention to outdoor labourers and workers, ensuring they are protected against fatigue, dehydration, and heat-induced illnesses. (ANI)

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