NSCN (K-YA), RPF Claim Responsibility for Assam Rifles Ambush in Arunachal

Guwahati: The Insurgent outfits NSCN (K-YA) and the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) have claimed responsibility for an ambush on an Assam Rifles patrol team in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district that left one jawan dead and four others injured.

The attack took place at around 6.30 am on 29th September, along the India-Myanmar border, when the patrol team was moving through an area where border fencing work is currently underway.

In a joint statement, the two outfits claimed that they carried out the attack against personnel of the 21 Assam Rifles stationed near Nampong.

The deceased personnel was identified as 42-year-old Havildar Jankhokai Kuki. The four injured crew members were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their current condition was not immediately known.

After the ambush, security forces intensified operations in the area to track down those responsible and strengthen security along the international border. Changlang Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu confirmed on 29th September that security operations had been stepped up following the incident.

The India-Myanmar border in Changlang district remains a sensitive area, with officials citing the movement of insurgent groups operating in the region and across the international boundary.

Further details are awaited.