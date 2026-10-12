Jantar Mantar Banned as Protest Site; Delhi Police Designates Three Alternatives

In a major administrative shift amid ongoing national capital unrest, the Delhi Police has notified that Jantar Mantar is no longer an approved protest site, effective immediately.

The decision, aimed at easing severe traffic congestion and security bottlenecks in central Delhi, marks the end of an era for the historic venue that has hosted thousands of demonstrations over the decades.

To accommodate future demonstrations, authorities have designated three alternative venues across the city: Ramlila Ground in central Delhi, Burari Ground in north Delhi, and the CBD Ground near Karkarduma in East Delhi.

Officials stated that detailed and revised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) governing crowd limits, permissions, and security protocols for these new sites will be issued soon.

The sudden enforcement has triggered immediate pushback from political leaders and activist groups currently demonstrating against recent electoral roll revisions.

Legal experts representing the protesters have already moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the sudden restriction and alleging it is an attempt to suppress peaceful assembly.

Security forces have heavily barricaded the entry points to Jantar Mantar to prevent ongoing sit-ins, diverting all new assemblies to the newly designated zones.