NTA Announces Re-Test for UGC-NET English, Commerce and Sociology Papers

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will re-conduct the English, Commerce and Sociology papers of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination following complaints over errors in the question papers.

The English paper will be held on September 9 from 9 AM to 12 noon, while the Commerce paper will take place on the same day from 3 PM to 6 PM. Both examinations will be conducted in separate shifts.

The Sociology paper has been scheduled for September 10 from 9 AM to 12 noon.

The UGC-NET June 2026 examination was originally conducted between June 22 and 30 across 87 subjects for determining eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions and admission to PhD programmes.

After receiving complaints regarding errors in the three papers, the NTA set up a committee to examine the issue.

Following its assessment, the committee recommended that the three papers be conducted again to ensure fairness and maintain the integrity of the examination process.

The NTA has advised affected candidates to follow official communications for further information regarding the re-test.