UGC-NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key to Be Released This Week

Guwahati: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it will release the provisional answer key for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination on its official website this week. The agency will also publish the provisional answer keys for the CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 examinations during the same period.

The UGC-NET June 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test mode from 22nd June to 30th June across 87 subjects. Candidates will be able to access the provisional answer key and raise objections within the specified period once the keys are released.

In a public notice, the NTA said detailed instructions regarding the answer key and challenge process would be provided at the time of publication. Candidates have been advised to regularly check the NTA’s official website and verified social media handles for updates.

The agency has also cautioned candidates against relying on unofficial sources for information regarding the release schedule or objection process.

Candidates who wish to challenge any answer will have to follow the procedure and timelines specified by the NTA once the provisional keys are made available.